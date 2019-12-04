Livescore Match Center
04/12/19
19:00
Romania:
Liga I
CFR 1907 Cluj
0 : 0
Sepsi OSK Sfantu Gheorghe
Half Time
Radoslav Dimitrov
29'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
2
Corner Kicks
1
0
Counter Attacks
0
20
Cross Attacks
8
4
Fouls
14
14
Free Kicks
5
0
Goals
0
5
Goal Attempts
4
1
Offsides
0
60%
Ball Possession
40%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
1
5
Shots off Goal
3
1
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
27
Throwins
15
3
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
1
