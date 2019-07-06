06/07/19
20:00
Romania:
Super Cup
CFR 1907 Cluj
0 : 0
Viitorul Constanta
Half Time
12'
Billel Omrani
28'
Damjan Djokovic
Paul Iacob
41'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
1
3
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
0
15
Cross Attacks
8
11
Fouls
7
7
Free Kicks
13
0
Goals
0
5
Goal Attempts
7
2
Offsides
0
49%
Ball Possession
51%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
3
5
Shots off Goal
3
3
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
20
Throwins
10
0
Medical Treatment
3
2
Yellow Cards
1
