Livescore Match Center
14/02/20
20:00
Romania:
Liga I
CFR 1907 Cluj
0 : 0
Viitorul Constanta
2nd Half
- 50:38
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
0
3
Corner Kicks
2
0
Counter Attacks
0
12
Cross Attacks
8
11
Fouls
6
7
Free Kicks
13
0
Goals
0
3
Goal Attempts
7
2
Offsides
1
54%
Ball Possession
46%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
1
3
Shots off Goal
3
1
Shots on Goal
1
1
Substitutions
0
16
Throwins
12
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2020
advertisement