|05/12/17
|21:45
|Europe (UEFA): Champions League - Group Stage
|Chelsea
|0 : 0
|Atletico Madrid
|1st Half - 19:23
|Venue: Stamford Bridge.
Turf: Desso GrassMaster (Surface composed of natural grass combined with artificial fibres) Capacity: 41,623.
Referee : Danny Makkelie (NED).
Assistant referees : Mario Diks (NED) & Hessel Steegstra (NED).
Fourth official : Jan de Vries (NED).
MATCH SUMMARY : Chelsea are through, will secure top spot with win or if Roma drop points. Atletico need to win and hope Roma do not to finish 2nd. If Roma & Atletico finish on 9 points, Atletico have superior head to head.