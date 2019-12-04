Livescore Match Center
04/12/19
22:30
England:
Premier League
Chelsea
1 : 0
Aston Villa
1st Half
- 27:16
24'
Tammy Abraham
1 - 0
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
0
1
Corner Kicks
0
1
Counter Attacks
0
10
Cross Attacks
2
6
Fouls
2
3
Free Kicks
6
1
Goals
0
1
Goal Attempts
2
0
Offsides
1
73%
Ball Possession
27%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
2
1
Shots off Goal
0
3
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
3
Throwins
11
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2019