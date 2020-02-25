Livescore Match Center
25/02/20
22:00
Europe (UEFA):
Champions League - Final Stage
Chelsea
0 : 0
Bayern Munich
1st Half
- 18:47
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
0
Corner Kicks
1
0
Counter Attacks
0
2
Cross Attacks
4
3
Fouls
2
2
Free Kicks
3
0
Goals
0
4
Goal Attempts
3
0
Offsides
0
43%
Ball Possession
57%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
0
2
Shots off Goal
1
0
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
0
6
Throwins
1
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
