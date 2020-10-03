Livescore Match Center
03/10/20
14:30
England:
Premier League
Chelsea
3 : 0
Crystal Palace
2nd Half
- 79:51
50'
Ben Chilwell
1 - 0
64'
Cesar Azpilicueta
66'
Kurt Zouma
2 - 0
70'
N'golo Kante
78'
Jorginho (pen)
3 - 0
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
4
Blocked Shots
0
6
Corner Kicks
4
2
Counter Attacks
0
17
Cross Attacks
10
14
Fouls
11
11
Free Kicks
14
3
Goals
0
5
Goal Attempts
8
0
Offsides
0
69%
Ball Possession
31%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
2
7
Shots off Goal
4
5
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
2
14
Throwins
21
0
Medical Treatment
3
2
Yellow Cards
0
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2020
advertisement