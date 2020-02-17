Livescore Match Center
17/02/20
22:00
England:
Premier League
Chelsea
0 : 0
Manchester United
1st Half
- 23:48
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
2
1
Corner Kicks
2
0
Counter Attacks
0
5
Cross Attacks
4
1
Fouls
0
0
Free Kicks
1
0
Goals
0
1
Goal Attempts
4
0
Offsides
0
39%
Ball Possession
61%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
0
2
Shots off Goal
2
0
Shots on Goal
0
1
Substitutions
0
6
Throwins
3
2
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
