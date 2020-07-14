Livescore Match Center
14/07/20
22:15
England:
Premier League
Chelsea
1 : 0
Norwich
2nd Half
- 56:37
45'+3
Olivier Giroud
1 - 0
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
1
7
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
0
32
Cross Attacks
5
7
Fouls
5
6
Free Kicks
7
1
Goals
0
1
Goal Attempts
9
0
Offsides
1
69%
Ball Possession
31%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
2
9
Shots off Goal
0
3
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
10
Throwins
8
0
Medical Treatment
3
0
Yellow Cards
0
