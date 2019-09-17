Livescore Match Center
17/09/19
22:00
Europe (UEFA):
Champions League - Group H
Chelsea
0 : 1
Valencia
Finished
Francis Coquelin
9'
33'
Jorginho
0 - 1
Rodrigo
74'
88'
Ross Barkley (Missed Penalty)
90'
Olivier Giroud
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
5
Blocked Shots
1
10
Corner Kicks
2
1
Counter Attacks
0
42
Cross Attacks
8
25
Fouls
10
11
Free Kicks
25
0
Goals
1
9
Goal Attempts
10
0
Offsides
1
59%
Ball Possession
41%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
7
9
Shots off Goal
5
7
Shots on Goal
2
3
Substitutions
3
13
Throwins
15
3
Medical Treatment
0
2
Yellow Cards
1
ScoresPro.com
