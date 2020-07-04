Livescore Match Center
04/07/20
22:00
England:
Premier League
Chelsea
2 : 0
Watford
1st Half
- 45:00+
Etienne Capoue
21'
28'
Olivier Giroud
1 - 0
43'
Willian (pen)
2 - 0
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
5
Blocked Shots
0
2
Corner Kicks
2
2
Counter Attacks
1
12
Cross Attacks
7
4
Fouls
7
7
Free Kicks
4
2
Goals
0
2
Goal Attempts
2
0
Offsides
0
68%
Ball Possession
32%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
3
0
Shots off Goal
2
5
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
9
Throwins
8
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
1
