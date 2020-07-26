Livescore Match Center
26/07/20
18:00
England:
Premier League
Chelsea
2 : 0
Wolves
Half Time
Diogo Jota
22'
45'
Olivier Giroud
Pedro Neto
45'
Pedro Neto
45'
45'+1
Mason Mount
1 - 0
45'+4
Olivier Giroud
2 - 0
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
2
Blocked Shots
1
1
Corner Kicks
3
0
Counter Attacks
0
9
Cross Attacks
8
6
Fouls
6
6
Free Kicks
8
2
Goals
0
4
Goal Attempts
3
2
Offsides
0
59%
Ball Possession
41%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
0
2
Shots off Goal
1
2
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
10
Throwins
16
0
Medical Treatment
3
1
Yellow Cards
2
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2020
advertisement