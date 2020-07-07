Livescore Match Center
07/07/20
18:00
Bulgaria:
A PFG - Europa League Playoff
Cherno More Varna
1 : 0
Arda Kardzhali
2nd Half
- 62:22
18'
Ismail Isa
1 - 0
Rumen Rumenov
35'
Plamen Krumov
37'
Emil Martinov
51'
60'
Jordao
Aleksandar Georgiev
61'
64'
Jordao
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
2
3
Corner Kicks
5
2
Counter Attacks
1
12
Cross Attacks
18
11
Fouls
11
11
Free Kicks
14
1
Goals
0
8
Goal Attempts
7
3
Offsides
0
51%
Ball Possession
49%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
0
1
Shots off Goal
3
1
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
0
19
Throwins
13
3
Medical Treatment
1
1
Yellow Cards
4
