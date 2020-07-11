Livescore Match Center
11/07/20
20:00
Bulgaria:
A PFG - Europa League Playoff
Cherno More Varna
0 : 0
Botev Plovdiv
Half Time
Ivan Bandalovski
4'
Kostadin Nichev
22'
27'
Daniel Stoyanov
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
3
3
Corner Kicks
5
2
Counter Attacks
1
8
Cross Attacks
22
4
Fouls
10
10
Free Kicks
6
0
Goals
0
7
Goal Attempts
3
2
Offsides
0
42%
Ball Possession
58%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
1
2
Shots off Goal
3
1
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
10
Throwins
6
0
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
2
