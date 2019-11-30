Livescore Match Center
30/11/19
13:30
Bulgaria:
A PFG
Cherno More Varna
2 : 0
Botev Vratsa
Half Time
Daniel Gadzhev
27'
28'
Martin Minchev
1 - 0
31'
Martin Minchev
2 - 0
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
1
4
Corner Kicks
1
0
Counter Attacks
0
11
Cross Attacks
5
6
Fouls
16
16
Free Kicks
9
2
Goals
0
2
Goal Attempts
4
3
Offsides
0
58%
Ball Possession
42%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
4
3
Shots off Goal
0
6
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
18
Throwins
12
0
Medical Treatment
3
0
Yellow Cards
1
