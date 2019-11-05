Livescore Match Center
05/11/19
18:30
Bulgaria:
A PFG
Cherno More Varna
0 : 0
CSKA Sofia
Half Time
Evandro
13'
16'
Patrick Andrade
Ali Sowe
30'
45'
Dani Kiki
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
1
1
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
0
6
Cross Attacks
9
8
Fouls
8
8
Free Kicks
9
0
Goals
0
3
Goal Attempts
2
1
Offsides
0
45%
Ball Possession
55%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
0
0
Shots off Goal
2
0
Shots on Goal
2
1
Substitutions
0
19
Throwins
16
3
Medical Treatment
4
2
Yellow Cards
2
