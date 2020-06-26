Livescore Match Center
26/06/20
18:45
Bulgaria:
A PFG - Relegation Group 1
Cherno More Varna
1 : 0
Etar Veliko Tarnovo
2nd Half
- 46:21
26'
Mehdi Boukassi
1 - 0
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
2
Corner Kicks
1
1
Counter Attacks
0
12
Cross Attacks
6
3
Fouls
8
10
Free Kicks
3
1
Goals
0
1
Goal Attempts
3
0
Offsides
2
65%
Ball Possession
35%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
0
2
Shots off Goal
1
1
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
7
Throwins
15
3
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
