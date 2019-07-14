14/07/19
21:00
Bulgaria:
A PFG
Cherno More Varna
1 : 1
Lokomotiv Plovdiv
1st Half
- 29:50
0 - 1
Ante Aralica
15'
30'
1 - 1
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
0
Blocked Shots
0
1
Corner Kicks
8
0
Counter Attacks
0
6
Cross Attacks
13
6
Fouls
7
7
Free Kicks
6
0
Goals
1
4
Goal Attempts
4
0
Offsides
0
51%
Ball Possession
49%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
0
2
Shots off Goal
3
0
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
0
7
Throwins
11
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
