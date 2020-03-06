Livescore Match Center
06/03/20
17:30
Bulgaria:
A PFG
Cherno More Varna
0 : 0
Tsarsko Selo
1st Half
- 11:29
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
2
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
0
4
Cross Attacks
1
1
Fouls
3
3
Free Kicks
1
0
Goals
0
1
Goal Attempts
1
0
Offsides
0
60%
Ball Possession
40%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
0
0
Shots off Goal
0
0
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
2
Throwins
3
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
