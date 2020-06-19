Livescore Match Center
19/06/20
18:15
Bulgaria:
A PFG - Relegation Group 1
Cherno More Varna
1 : 0
Vitosha Bistritsa
1st Half
- 35:17
13'
Ismail Isa
1 - 0
Mohamed Sylla
37'
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
0
4
Corner Kicks
2
2
Counter Attacks
1
8
Cross Attacks
7
9
Fouls
6
6
Free Kicks
11
1
Goals
0
0
Goal Attempts
5
2
Offsides
0
56%
Ball Possession
44%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
1
2
Shots off Goal
0
2
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
8
Throwins
9
0
Medical Treatment
3
0
Yellow Cards
0
