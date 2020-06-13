Livescore Match Center
13/06/20
18:45
Bulgaria:
A PFG
Cherno More Varna
1 : 0
Vitosha Bistritsa
Half Time
45'+1
Cetin Sadula (Own Goal)
1 - 0
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
0
5
Corner Kicks
1
1
Counter Attacks
0
14
Cross Attacks
7
9
Fouls
11
11
Free Kicks
12
1
Goals
0
1
Goal Attempts
5
3
Offsides
0
67%
Ball Possession
33%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
0
3
Shots off Goal
0
0
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
17
Throwins
18
0
Medical Treatment
2
0
Yellow Cards
0
