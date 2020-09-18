Livescore Match Center
18/09/20
18:00
Romania:
Liga I
Chindia Targoviste
1 : 0
AFC Hermannstadt
1st Half
- 11:39
10'
Daniel Popa
1 - 0
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
0
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
0
2
Cross Attacks
0
2
Fouls
5
5
Free Kicks
2
1
Goals
0
0
Goal Attempts
1
0
Offsides
0
35%
Ball Possession
65%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
0
1
Shots off Goal
0
1
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
1
Throwins
3
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
