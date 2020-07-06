Livescore Match Center
06/07/20
17:00
Romania:
Liga I - Relegation Group
Chindia Targoviste
0 : 0
AFC Hermannstadt
1st Half
- 25:04
20'
Valmir Berisha
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
0
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
0
3
Cross Attacks
1
4
Fouls
2
4
Free Kicks
5
0
Goals
0
2
Goal Attempts
1
1
Offsides
2
48%
Ball Possession
52%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
1
0
Shots off Goal
2
1
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
1
5
Throwins
7
0
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
0
