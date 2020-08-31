Livescore Match Center
31/08/20
21:00
Romania:
Liga I
Chindia Targoviste
0 : 0
Dinamo Bucuresti
1st Half
- 42:06
37'
Marco Dulca
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
0
2
Corner Kicks
2
0
Counter Attacks
0
10
Cross Attacks
9
9
Fouls
6
7
Free Kicks
12
0
Goals
0
1
Goal Attempts
4
3
Offsides
1
55%
Ball Possession
45%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
1
1
Shots off Goal
0
1
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
1
13
Throwins
14
0
Medical Treatment
3
1
Yellow Cards
0
