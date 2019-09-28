Livescore Match Center
28/09/19
19:30
Romania:
Liga I
Chindia Targoviste
1 : 0
FC Astra II Giurgiu
Finished
Goodness Obi Ajayi
33'
Gabriel Tamas
53'
58'
Ovidiu Bic
83'
Vadim Rata
1 - 0
Constantin Budescu
90'
90'
Andrei Pitian
90'
Mihai Aioani
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
3
Blocked Shots
1
6
Corner Kicks
4
0
Counter Attacks
3
21
Cross Attacks
19
16
Fouls
11
11
Free Kicks
19
1
Goals
0
11
Goal Attempts
4
3
Offsides
0
49%
Ball Possession
51%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
2
6
Shots off Goal
5
4
Shots on Goal
1
3
Substitutions
3
29
Throwins
26
3
Medical Treatment
1
3
Yellow Cards
3
