29/07/20
17:00
Romania:
Liga I - Relegation Group
Chindia Targoviste
0 : 0
FC Clinceni
1st Half
- 08:04
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
0
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
0
1
Cross Attacks
3
3
Fouls
1
1
Free Kicks
3
0
Goals
0
1
Goal Attempts
1
0
Offsides
0
70%
Ball Possession
30%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
0
0
Shots off Goal
0
0
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
0
Throwins
3
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
