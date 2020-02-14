Livescore Match Center
14/02/20
17:30
Romania:
Liga I
Chindia Targoviste
1 : 2
FC Voluntari
Finished
0 - 1
Ion Gheorghe
8'
Marko Simonovski
24'
Andraz Struna
49'
Mihai Capatana
57'
78'
Bradley Diallo
83'
Adrian Ionita
1 - 1
1 - 2
Stefan Catalin Tira
90'+3
Match Statistics
1
Assists
1
0
Blocked Shots
1
4
Corner Kicks
2
0
Counter Attacks
1
32
Cross Attacks
11
13
Fouls
17
19
Free Kicks
15
1
Goals
2
4
Goal Attempts
11
2
Offsides
2
53%
Ball Possession
47%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
3
8
Shots off Goal
2
4
Shots on Goal
4
3
Substitutions
3
25
Throwins
18
0
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
3
