Livescore Match Center
05/08/20
17:00
Romania:
Liga I - Relegation Group
Chindia Targoviste
2 : 0
FC Voluntari
2nd Half
- 45:00
Milan Kocic
17'
18'
Andrei Serban
33'
Valmir Berisha
1 - 0
39'
Franck Yameogo
2 - 0
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
2
Blocked Shots
1
1
Corner Kicks
1
0
Counter Attacks
0
12
Cross Attacks
11
10
Fouls
11
11
Free Kicks
12
2
Goals
0
2
Goal Attempts
4
2
Offsides
0
53%
Ball Possession
47%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
2
3
Shots off Goal
1
5
Shots on Goal
0
1
Substitutions
0
10
Throwins
10
0
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
1
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2020
advertisement