26/10/19
18:00
Romania:
Liga I
Chindia Targoviste
0 : 1
GAZ Metan Medias
2nd Half
- 68:48
51'
Liviu Mihai Ii
54'
Denis Dumitrascu
62'
Andrei Pitian
0 - 1
Sergiu Bus
64'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
1
3
Corner Kicks
1
0
Counter Attacks
1
14
Cross Attacks
12
14
Fouls
13
13
Free Kicks
17
0
Goals
1
3
Goal Attempts
7
3
Offsides
0
44%
Ball Possession
56%
0
Red Cards
0
4
Goalkeeper Saves
2
4
Shots off Goal
3
2
Shots on Goal
5
2
Substitutions
0
26
Throwins
9
3
Medical Treatment
1
3
Yellow Cards
0
