Livescore Match Center
27/06/20
15:30
Romania:
Liga I - Relegation Group
Chindia Targoviste
0 : 0
Politehnica Iasi
1st Half
- 05:50
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
2
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
0
6
Cross Attacks
0
0
Fouls
1
1
Free Kicks
0
0
Goals
0
0
Goal Attempts
2
0
Offsides
0
60%
Ball Possession
40%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
0
2
Shots off Goal
0
0
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
3
Throwins
1
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2020
advertisement