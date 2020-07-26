Livescore Match Center
26/07/20
15:00
China:
Super League - Super League Group B
Chongqing Lifan
0 : 0
Beijing Guoan
Half Time
Gang Wang
20'
22'
Jie Chen
Fan Yang
26'
26'
Le Liu
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
1
1
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
0
6
Cross Attacks
10
10
Fouls
7
10
Free Kicks
10
0
Goals
0
3
Goal Attempts
5
0
Offsides
3
37%
Ball Possession
63%
0
Red Cards
1
1
Goalkeeper Saves
0
1
Shots off Goal
2
0
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
1
14
Throwins
13
3
Medical Treatment
1
2
Yellow Cards
1
