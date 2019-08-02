02/08/19
14:35
China:
Super League
Chongqing Lifan
1 : 1
Dalian Aerbin
1st Half
- 41:43
Sheng Qin
19'
0 - 1
Jose Salomon Rondon
39'
Jinxian Wang
43'
44'
1 - 1
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
0
Blocked Shots
1
1
Corner Kicks
4
0
Counter Attacks
0
5
Cross Attacks
11
4
Fouls
7
7
Free Kicks
5
0
Goals
1
3
Goal Attempts
6
1
Offsides
0
47%
Ball Possession
53%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
0
2
Shots off Goal
3
0
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
1
8
Throwins
13
0
Medical Treatment
2
0
Yellow Cards
2
