Livescore Match Center
11/09/20
13:00
China:
Super League - Super League Group B
Chongqing Lifan
1 : 1
Hebei Zhongji
1st Half
- 45:00+
0 - 1
Marcao
16'
Yuhao Zhao
21'
Marcao
26'
30'
Fernandinho
1 - 1
Match Statistics
1
Assists
1
0
Blocked Shots
0
2
Corner Kicks
1
0
Counter Attacks
0
13
Cross Attacks
5
2
Fouls
10
10
Free Kicks
3
1
Goals
1
0
Goal Attempts
6
1
Offsides
0
59%
Ball Possession
41%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
2
4
Shots off Goal
1
3
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
8
Throwins
5
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
2
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2020
advertisement