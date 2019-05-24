24/05/19
14:35
China:
Super League
Chongqing Lifan
0 : 0
Henan Jianye
2nd Half
- 75:41
Zhuoyi Feng
33'
51'
Mincheng Yuan
71'
Hao Luo
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
5
Blocked Shots
0
5
Corner Kicks
5
1
Counter Attacks
0
19
Cross Attacks
16
15
Fouls
15
15
Free Kicks
16
0
Goals
0
2
Goal Attempts
9
1
Offsides
0
56%
Ball Possession
44%
0
Red Cards
0
3
Goalkeeper Saves
1
5
Shots off Goal
3
1
Shots on Goal
3
1
Substitutions
1
26
Throwins
24
3
Medical Treatment
4
2
Yellow Cards
1
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2019