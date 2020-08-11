Livescore Match Center
11/08/20
15:00
China:
Super League - Super League Group B
Chongqing Lifan
0 : 0
Qingdao Huanghai
Half Time
Zheng Zou
24'
Wei Wang
38'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
0
5
Corner Kicks
1
1
Counter Attacks
0
26
Cross Attacks
6
6
Fouls
6
6
Free Kicks
6
0
Goals
0
2
Goal Attempts
7
0
Offsides
0
62%
Ball Possession
38%
0
Red Cards
1
0
Goalkeeper Saves
2
5
Shots off Goal
0
2
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
1
10
Throwins
6
3
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
1
