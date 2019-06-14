14/06/19
14:35
China:
Super League
Chongqing Lifan
1 : 0
Shandong Luneng
2nd Half
- 67:59
Chi Zhang
38'
56'
Dilmurat Mawlanyaz
68'
Alan Kardec
1 - 0
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
2
Blocked Shots
1
8
Corner Kicks
2
0
Counter Attacks
0
28
Cross Attacks
10
6
Fouls
14
16
Free Kicks
7
1
Goals
0
3
Goal Attempts
3
1
Offsides
2
60%
Ball Possession
40%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
3
3
Shots off Goal
1
4
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
1
16
Throwins
18
6
Medical Treatment
1
1
Yellow Cards
1
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2019