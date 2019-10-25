Livescore Match Center
25/10/19
14:35
China:
Super League
Chongqing Lifan
1 : 0
Shanghai Shenhua
2nd Half
- 70:10
17'
Alan Kardec (pen)
1 - 0
Aidi Fulang Xisi
56'
66'
Lei Chen
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
2
3
Corner Kicks
1
0
Counter Attacks
0
9
Cross Attacks
4
7
Fouls
14
14
Free Kicks
7
1
Goals
0
7
Goal Attempts
7
0
Offsides
0
45%
Ball Possession
55%
0
Red Cards
0
4
Goalkeeper Saves
0
2
Shots off Goal
5
1
Shots on Goal
4
0
Substitutions
2
14
Throwins
20
0
Medical Treatment
5
1
Yellow Cards
1
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2019