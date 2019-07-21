21/07/19
15:00
China:
Super League
Chongqing Lifan
1 : 0
Shanghai SIPG
2nd Half
- 47:01
45'+1
Fernandinho
1 - 0
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
0
3
Corner Kicks
3
0
Counter Attacks
1
9
Cross Attacks
8
4
Fouls
8
8
Free Kicks
4
1
Goals
0
7
Goal Attempts
5
0
Offsides
0
45%
Ball Possession
55%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
0
3
Shots off Goal
3
1
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
2
11
Throwins
14
0
Medical Treatment
1
0
Yellow Cards
0
