21/08/20
15:00
China:
Super League - Super League Group B
Chongqing Lifan
1 : 0
Shijiazhuang Y. J.
2nd Half
- 69:27
69'
Marcelo Cirino
1 - 0
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
2
1
Corner Kicks
3
1
Counter Attacks
1
12
Cross Attacks
9
8
Fouls
11
12
Free Kicks
9
1
Goals
0
3
Goal Attempts
10
1
Offsides
1
55%
Ball Possession
45%
0
Red Cards
0
3
Goalkeeper Saves
3
8
Shots off Goal
1
4
Shots on Goal
3
0
Substitutions
2
17
Throwins
11
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
