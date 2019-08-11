11/08/19
14:35
China:
Super League
Chongqing Lifan
1 : 1
Tianjin Songjiang
Finished
0 - 1
Weijie Sui (Own Goal)
2'
Yi Liu
7'
12'
Fernandinho
1 - 1
28'
Dalun Zheng (Own Goal)
2 - 1
70'
Lei Chen
Wei Wu
79'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
4
Blocked Shots
2
2
Corner Kicks
2
0
Counter Attacks
0
18
Cross Attacks
15
14
Fouls
12
15
Free Kicks
15
1
Goals
1
11
Goal Attempts
8
1
Offsides
3
55%
Ball Possession
45%
0
Red Cards
0
4
Goalkeeper Saves
2
6
Shots off Goal
5
2
Shots on Goal
4
3
Substitutions
2
19
Throwins
21
3
Medical Treatment
12
1
Yellow Cards
2
