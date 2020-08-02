Livescore Match Center
02/08/20
15:00
China:
Super League - Super League Group B
Chongqing Lifan
1 : 0
Tianjin Teda
1st Half
- 32:56
21'
Mincheng Yuan
1 - 0
Kaimu Zheng
25'
29'
Jin Feng (Missed Penalty)
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
2
Blocked Shots
1
1
Corner Kicks
3
1
Counter Attacks
0
5
Cross Attacks
9
3
Fouls
5
5
Free Kicks
5
1
Goals
0
1
Goal Attempts
1
2
Offsides
0
48%
Ball Possession
52%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
0
1
Shots off Goal
0
2
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
0
11
Throwins
7
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
1
