29/06/19
14:35
China:
Super League
Chongqing Lifan
1 : 0
Tianjin Teda
2nd Half
- 53:31
12'
Shuai Yang
Jiakang Hui
45'
49'
Fernandinho
1 - 0
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
1
1
Corner Kicks
3
1
Counter Attacks
1
6
Cross Attacks
11
6
Fouls
7
7
Free Kicks
7
1
Goals
0
11
Goal Attempts
3
1
Offsides
0
52%
Ball Possession
48%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
1
1
Shots off Goal
8
2
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
1
14
Throwins
18
0
Medical Treatment
5
1
Yellow Cards
1
