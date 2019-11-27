Livescore Match Center
27/11/19
14:35
China:
Super League
Chongqing Lifan
0 : 1
Wuhan Zall
1st Half
- 26:28
0 - 1
Rafael Silva (pen)
14'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
1
2
Corner Kicks
1
0
Counter Attacks
0
3
Cross Attacks
4
5
Fouls
4
5
Free Kicks
5
0
Goals
1
1
Goal Attempts
1
0
Offsides
1
55%
Ball Possession
45%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
0
1
Shots off Goal
1
0
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
2
Throwins
4
0
Medical Treatment
2
0
Yellow Cards
0
