11/05/18
21:45
France: Ligue 2
Clermont Foot
2 : 2
Paris FC
Finished
Venue: Stade Gabriel Montpied.
Turf: Natural.
Capacity: 11,980.
Distance: 424km.
Sidelined Players: PARIS FC - ALAMI SAIFEDDINE (Injured).
0 - 1
Tchokounte Malik (pen)
33'
49'
Douline David
1 - 1
1 - 2
Lopez Julien
51'
60'
Iglesias Jonathan
Lopy Joseph
60'
Rajot Lorenzo
Lopy Joseph
Kerrouche Redouane
Nomenjanahary Lalaina 70'
74'
Dugimont Remy (pen)
2 - 2
Yohou Samuel
74'
Lybohy Herve
Lopez Julien 76'
79'
Iglesias Jonathan
Saint-Louis Dylan
Sidibe Ousmane 84'
Kerrouche Redouane
85'
86'
Diaye Alassane
Lage Mathias
