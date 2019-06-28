29/06/19
02:20
S. America (CONMEBOL):
Copa America - Final Stage
Colombia
0 : 0
Chile
2nd Half
- 60:09
Charles Aranguiz
8'
44'
John Medina
Arturo Vidal
59'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
3
Blocked Shots
0
2
Corner Kicks
4
1
Counter Attacks
0
17
Cross Attacks
9
9
Fouls
13
15
Free Kicks
9
0
Goals
0
4
Goal Attempts
4
0
Offsides
2
48%
Ball Possession
52%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
1
2
Shots off Goal
6
1
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
0
18
Throwins
12
0
Medical Treatment
1
1
Yellow Cards
2
