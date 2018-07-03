|03/07/18
|21:00
|World (FIFA): World Cup - Round 16
|Colombia
|0 : 0
|England
|Half Time
|H1/G2. Knock out.
Venue: Otkritie Arena, Spartak Stadium.
Turf :Natural.
Capacity: 44,190. England are unbeaten against Colombia in 5 previous meetings. M. Owen scored a hat-trick in the most recent match, which England won 3-2 in New Jersey in 2005. England beat Colombia 2-0 in their only previous World Cup encounter thanks to goals from D. Anderton and D. Beckham in the GROUP stage of the 1998 tournament.