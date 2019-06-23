23/06/19
22:00
S. America (CONMEBOL):
Copa America - Group Stage
Colombia
1 : 0
Paraguay
Finished
29'
Cristian Borja
31'
Gustavo Cuellar
1 - 0
42'
Jhon Lucumi
Santiago Arzamendia
49'
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
2
Blocked Shots
1
3
Corner Kicks
2
3
Counter Attacks
0
15
Cross Attacks
16
15
Fouls
19
21
Free Kicks
17
1
Goals
0
10
Goal Attempts
10
2
Offsides
2
47%
Ball Possession
53%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
4
5
Shots off Goal
6
5
Shots on Goal
2
3
Substitutions
3
20
Throwins
13
3
Medical Treatment
3
2
Yellow Cards
1
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2019