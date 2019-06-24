24/06/19
22:00
Europe (UEFA):
U21 Championship - Group Stage
Croatia U21
1 : 2
England U21
2nd Half
- 57:39
0 - 1
Reiss Nelson (pen)
11'
Kieran Dowell
38'
39'
Josip Brekalo
1 - 1
1 - 2
James Maddison
48'
Jonjoe Kenny
51'
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
0
2
Corner Kicks
3
0
Counter Attacks
0
3
Cross Attacks
8
4
Fouls
8
9
Free Kicks
5
1
Goals
2
3
Goal Attempts
5
1
Offsides
1
41%
Ball Possession
59%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
2
3
Shots off Goal
2
3
Shots on Goal
4
0
Substitutions
2
13
Throwins
4
4
Medical Treatment
3
0
Yellow Cards
2
