|01/07/18
|21:00
|World (FIFA): World Cup - Round 16
|Croatia
|1 : 1
|Denmark
|2nd Half - 53:52
|Knock out.
Venue: Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, Nizhny Novgorod.
Turf : Natural.
Capacity: 43,319. The 5 previous encounters have produced 2 wins apiece & 1 draw. The sides last met in a warm up game prior to Euro 2004, with the Croats winning 2-1 in Copenhagen. The only previous meeting at a major tournament was at Euro 1996, when Croatia won a GROUP game 3-0. Davor Suker scored twice, the 2nd a brilliant lob, with Zvonimir Boban also on target at Hillsborough.