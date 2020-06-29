Livescore Match Center
29/06/20
22:00
England:
Premier League
Crystal Palace
0 : 1
Burnley
Finished
James Tarkowski
58'
61'
James Mccarthy
0 - 1
Ben Mee
62'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
3
Blocked Shots
1
9
Corner Kicks
1
0
Counter Attacks
0
24
Cross Attacks
14
12
Fouls
13
13
Free Kicks
12
0
Goals
1
4
Goal Attempts
9
0
Offsides
0
58%
Ball Possession
42%
0
Red Cards
0
3
Goalkeeper Saves
4
8
Shots off Goal
3
4
Shots on Goal
4
2
Substitutions
1
26
Throwins
19
0
Medical Treatment
2
1
Yellow Cards
1
